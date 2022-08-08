Updated hurricane forecast for the Atlantic Basin

BALTIMORE — The new updated forecast for the rest of the Atlantic basin hurricane season was released August 4th. The update has trended downward some, as both the National Atmospheric and Oceanographic Administration and Colorado State University reduced the number of named storms, and hurricanes expected this season.

This should not be confused for a calmer hurricane season this year as we are still projected to have an above average season with named storms being around 18, hurricanes around eight, and major hurricanes (category 3 or higher) around three to four. So far this year there have been three named storms already as Alex, Bonnie, and Clyde formed earlier in the season. While hurricane season starts on June 1st, peak season for hurricanes begins in August and lasts through mid October.

This time frame is also when Maryland has seen their bulk of storms during the season since 1980. This does not mean that we will see a tropical system but if we do this time would be the most likely.

As we check for the current conditions of the tropics today, there is one easterly wave that the National Hurricane Center is looking at for development later on this week.

It has a medium chance of development into a more organized cluster over very favorable conditions over the western side of the Atlantic Ocean. This is still too far out to see where it will land and what the intensity will be, so at this moment it is now just something we will keep a close eye on.

