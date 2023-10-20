Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Updated fall foliage report

Slowly but surely seeing more color...
fall foliage update.png
WMAR
fall foliage update.png
fall foliage forecast.png
Posted at 9:54 AM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 09:54:45-04

MARYLAND — The leafs are slowly changing throughout the state slowly getting into their peak colors.

Western Maryland is fast approaching the "peak color" category while the rest of the state is still changing.

But looking at the fall foliage forecast from Explore Fall shows that peak color will soon be in full swing for the western side of our state.

In central Maryland, we can start to expect our trees will see more color starting to fill in and we will get into the midpoint/moderate color category.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018