Updated fall foliage report

MARYLAND — The leafs are slowly changing throughout the state slowly getting into their peak colors.

Western Maryland is fast approaching the "peak color" category while the rest of the state is still changing.

But looking at the fall foliage forecast from Explore Fall shows that peak color will soon be in full swing for the western side of our state.

In central Maryland, we can start to expect our trees will see more color starting to fill in and we will get into the midpoint/moderate color category.