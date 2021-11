Did you like the chilly below normal temps we had last week?

If your answer is yes, you are going to love the weekend forecast!

Highs will fall into the the mid to upper 50s on Saturday in the wake of a cold front.

Lynette Charles

It will be even chillier on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

The below normal trend continues into next week, as we kick off Monday with lows in the 30s and highs in the low 50s.

Lynette Charles

Stay tuned!

