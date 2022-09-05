Two named tropical systems linger in the Atlantic Basin

BALTIMORE — The tropics have come to life as of late last week with the Atlantic Basin now having two named systems. The names of the systems are Danielle and Earl, now taking the fourth and fifth names on the list, respectively.

WMAR

After a quiet July and August, the Atlantic Basin has seen the two tropical systems take shape with 36 hours of each other.

WMAR

Danielle was the first system to form in the subtropical Atlantic thanks to warmer waters farther up north. This system is slowly meandering over to the United Kingdom and for the most part only affecting open waters.

WMAR

Earl is a tropical storm that is just northeast of Puerto Rico in the Caribbean and much closer to land. It moved off of the west African coast and made it through very unfavorable conditions but kept itself together until it was in a much more favorable environment. While this is closer to the United States, it is not expected to impact us as it is looking to turn out to sea.

WMAR

When we look at Earl's forecast path it will turn to the north and spin itself into the Atlantic. As the storm moves over the Atlantic it will continue to strengthen as well and is forecasted as of now to be our first major hurricane of the season reaching to a category three.

WMAR

But these are not the only areas we are looking at right now. There is a swath of storms just off the coast of Africa and will slowly traverse the Atlantic and see some slow development. Luckily, this is still far away and very disorganized.

Stay tuned!