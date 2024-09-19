Watch Now
Two disturbances in the tropics

Making our way through the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season...
Currently, there are two disturbances that we are keeping an eye on in the central tropical Atlantic basin. Both of these disturbances contain disorganized showers and thunderstorms and have a low chance of developing tropical characteristics over the next couple of days. The remnants of Gordon will interact with the disturbance to the west. A tropical depression or storm could re-form as it travels northward over within the next several days.

#StevieDanielsWX #Tropics

