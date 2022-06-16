Turning Up the Heat!

https://twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX/status/1537398530565758977?s=20&t=0NaHdl2Qaimprl6GVXKVWg

If you think today will feel warm and humid, just wait until tomorrow! This heat dome to our southwest is pumping in A LOT of warmth across the southeast and Midwest. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings go into effect today for areas southwest of Maryland. This is because heat indices will range between 100-110° or even higher! Thankfully our heat indices won't be that high...but it will feel hot.

The heat will allow temperatures to SOAR about 10° above normal tomorrow, into the mid-90s! We have the opportunity to challenge the record high of 96° that was set back in 1939. This is an 83 year old record! Heat indices will range in the mid to upper-90s.

Here are some tips and tricks on how to beat the heat! The most important tip is to drink plenty of water, even if you're not thirsty. Staying inside with the AC will be the best option BUT if you have to be outside for an extended period of time, take frequent breaks and try to find a shaded area if you can. The hat, sunglasses, and SPF 30+ sunscreen are all needed!

We finally get some relief from the heat and humidity this weekend! High pressure builds in from Canada—yielding cooler & drier conditions for both Saturday and Sunday! Highs will be in the low-80s with tons of sunshine and breezy northwest winds. Northwest wind gusts will range between 25-35 mph. It will be a perfect weekend for Juneteenth celebrations!

