Turbulence in the tropics

Tracking more activity in the Atlantic...
Good Morning Maryland Tuesday Weather - Stevie Daniels
Gabrielle is a monstrous category 4 hurricane with maximum winds of 140 mph. It is still expected to travel to the northeast through the rest of the week, where it will gradually weaken.

There are two separate clusters of storms that we are watching closely. The one in the central tropical Atlantic is becoming more organized and has a better chance of becoming a tropical depression later this week. The next name up on the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season list is Humberto.

Keep in mind, the window for peak activity stays open through mid-October! Maryland's Most Accurate weather team will continue to keep a close eye on the tropics!

