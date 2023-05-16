Tumbling temps

BALTIMORE — Buckle up for the the temperature roller coaster ride! There is something for everyone this week! We are expected to hit 80° today, before dropping into the 70s on Wednesday, and upper-60s on Thursday. Temperatures will actually be a few degrees below normal mid-week.

Not to worry though, we warm things back up near average just in time for Black-Eyed Susan Day and Preakness. Temperatures will flirt with 80° on Sunday.

