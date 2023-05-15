Tuesday's showers bring in light rainfall amounts

BALTIMORE — The new work week kicks off on the dry side but a quick passing cold front will spark up some rain showers throughout the afternoon hours. Good thing is it will not be a complete wash out as we see a break during the middle of the afternoon/evening.

The rain will start around noon and last until 2 pm before drying out with overcast skies. Rain at this time should be light and you may hear a slight rumble of thunder.

The heavier showers begin to move in during the later evening hours as the cold front begins to completely crossover our state. The rain will be heavier towards our southern counties, such as Anne Arundel and Howard. If the cold front slides through even quicker most of the Baltimore metro could even miss out on any heavier showers.

Overall, rainfall amounts are looking to top out at 0.10" of an inch with a few very localized areas seeing a bit more rain than that.

Be sure to stay weather aware during the day and to be safe on the roads!