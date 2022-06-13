Watch
Tuesday Morning Storm Threat

Early storms expected to be strong to severe...
Posted at 5:27 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 17:46:16-04

BALTIMORE — We have all been dealing with the heat and humidity to start off the work week. Unfortunately, we are adding another issue to deal with in the form of some storms early Tuesday morning that could be strong to severe. The bulk of the storms will pass over us between 6 AM and begin to fizzle out as we approach the lunch hour.

The thunderstorm cluster will move in from the northwest impacting western Maryland overnight and then become more widespread over the rest of the state through the rest of the morning commute. Damaging strong winds will be the biggest concern with this system but some strong storms can produce hail and even a brief tornado.

Localized flooding can be an issue as well as we have a very moist air mass that the thunderstorms can tap into. So, areas that end up with training storms could see some soggy roads.

Stay tuned!

