Tropics bubbling up again

MARYLAND — Eyes on the tropics once again as we have another pair of areas of low pressure are organizing into what could be our next two named tropical systems.

The first one is the most likely one to form and get the name Bret. The structure of the system is looking more and more like a tropical cyclone as it continues its trek through the tropical Atlantic. Earliest it could be named would be on Monday afternoon but it is almost certainly going to fully form and become named in the next 48 hours.

The next system, while not as well defined just yet, has a lower chance of forming and becoming Cindy. As long as this system continues to slowly organize over the next week, we could see this low pressure system become more cyclonic in nature and take shape of the classic tropical cyclone look. There is a 30 percent chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 40 percent chance of the next seven days.

So while these storms still have some forming to do in a very unfavorable environment, the tropical waters are cooking and activity is still projected to elevated.