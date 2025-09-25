Tropics are waking up!

Humberto is the 8th named storm of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season and is expected to intensify to a hurricane early this weekend. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has it on a northwesterly trajectory early next week, strengthening to a major hurricane. Most of the model guidance keeps it offshore, eventually taking on a northerly turn. The system brewing near the Dominican Republic could influence the track of Humberto.

Soon-to-be Imelda has a very high chance of forming over the next few days near the Bahamas. It could travel near the southeast coast later this weekend or early next week. Uncertainty lies with how close it will get to the shoreline and it's interaction with Humberto. The European model brings it farther inland into the Carolinas, bringing heavy rain to Maryland early next week. The GFS (American model) keeps it offshore.

There is still a decent amount of uncertainty with how these two systems interact with one another and with other forcing mechanisms (i.e. the stationary front to the south of Maryland over the weekend). I will keep an eye out for a rare phenomenon known as the Fujiwhara effect. This is when two nearby tropical systems interact and move around each other. In some cases, if the one tropical system is stronger than the other, it could absorb the weaker one!

Maryland's Most Accurate weather team will continue to monitor this over the coming days and will keep you updated!

