Trees & wires down, heavy rain, hail, & lightning!

There were multiple severe thunderstorms that traveled across central Maryland on Memorial Day. Some of these storms truly packed a punch- producing large-sized hail, heavy rain, downed trees and power lines. There was a report of lightning striking a house on Malvern Court in central Baltimore county. Most of the damage occurred near the metro-southward. What did you see outside your home?

wmar

#StevieDanielsWX

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_