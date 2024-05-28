Trees & wires down, heavy rain, hail, & lightning!

There were multiple severe thunderstorms that traveled across central Maryland on Memorial Day. Some of these storms truly packed a punch- producing large-sized hail, heavy rain, downed trees and power lines. There was a report of lightning striking a house on Malvern Court in central Baltimore county. Most of the damage occurred near the metro-southward. What did you see outside your home?
