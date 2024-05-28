Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Trees & wires down, heavy rain, hail, & lightning!

Multiple storm reports from the Memorial Day storms...
Good Morning Maryland Tuesday Weather - Stevie Daniels
Posted at 4:50 AM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 04:54:26-04

There were multiple severe thunderstorms that traveled across central Maryland on Memorial Day. Some of these storms truly packed a punch- producing large-sized hail, heavy rain, downed trees and power lines. There was a report of lightning striking a house on Malvern Court in central Baltimore county. Most of the damage occurred near the metro-southward. What did you see outside your home?

radar.png

#StevieDanielsWX

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018