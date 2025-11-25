Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traveling for Thanksgiving?

Colder & blustery late-week...
If you're traveling for the holidays, expect wet roads this afternoon and evening as showers overspread the area from west to east. This rain will generally be light, but will linger into the first half of Wednesday. Skies will trend drier just in time for Thanksgiving and Black Friday, however, it will feel much colder thanks to blustery winds. Temperatures rise into the 60s on Wednesday before they come crashing down later this week.

Temperatures only warm up into the mid-40s on Thursday, but the breezy northwest wind will make it feel about 10° colder.

Wind gusts will peak on Friday, around 40 mph. High temperatures will range in the low-40s on Friday, with below-freezing wind chill values. Morning temperatures will trend colder through Saturday morning! Now is the time to mentally prepare and get the gloves and Uggs ready!

Get ready for a true taste of winter!

