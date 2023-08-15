Watch Now
Tracking thunderstorms on this Tuesday

Sunny skies for the Stock the School event!
Posted at 4:47 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 04:47:39-04

BALTIMORE — Here we go again!

A hot and humid airmass will provide storms energy to fire up once again. The greatest potential for stronger thunderstorm development will be along and southeast of I-95 this afternoon. Unlike yesterday, any strong storms that develop will be isolated in nature. That is why the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5). The main threat will be damaging wind and some hail. The tornado threat is very low.

The thunderstorm activity diminishes around sunset as we lose the daytime heating.

Tomorrow is our very first Stock the School event and thankfully, the weather will cooperate! The goal of this event is to provide teachers and students with supplies for their classrooms! We will be collecting supplies such as notebooks, backpacks, calculators, etc. until 5:30 PM at WMAR TV on York Road. Please help us stock the school!

#StevieDanielsWX #Showers #Storms #StockTheSchool

