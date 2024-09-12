Watch Now
Tracking the tropical Atlantic

Peak hurricane season is here!
We are now at the peak of hurricane season and the tropics are quite active! Francine made landfall yesterday evening in southern Louisiana as a category 2 hurricane. Francine has weakened to a tropical storm as it drifts northward over land. Over the past 24 hours, Francine dropped over 7" of rain in some spots. It will continue to bring heavy rainfall and considerable flash and urban flooding to Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle through Friday morning.

Tropical Depression Seven has form in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic Basin and will likely strengthen to tropical storm Gordon today. It will continue on a west-northwest track through the weekend.

There are two other disturbances in the central tropical Atlantic, near the Leeward Islands that have a very low chance of becoming organized over the next several days. Dry air nearby is limiting the potential for development.

