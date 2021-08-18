Tracking the Temps for August

Can you believe that we are already more than halfway through the month of August?! Time is flying by! I have been keeping tabs on the numbers so far this month and here is the gist:

The first day of the month, temperatures topped out in the 70s. There have been 9 total days with temperatures in the 80s, and 7 days with highs in the 90s. We have yet to hit 100 degrees this summer but there is still some time left before the summer season officially ends.

The daily average high temperature value will decrease throughout the month of August from 88 degrees (August 1st) ---> 85 degrees (August 31st). So far, there have been ten days with high temperatures above normal and seven days where high temperatures fell below average. Yesterday was the only day where we hit a high temperature right on target at 87 degrees (average).

Temperatures are expected to trend slightly upwards into the upper-80s and low-90s later this week and into the weekend.

