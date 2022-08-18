Tracking the Northern Lights!

I'm sure you have all heard of the Aurora Borealis, otherwise known as "The Northern Lights"! Good news, this beautiful show could be visible on the horizon in northern Maryland, mainly in the most rural communities. This light show will not be as easily detectable in Baltimore city, due to the amount of light pollution. Higher latitude regions have the best opportunity to see the gorgeous light show overnight.

If you missed seeing it last night, no worries! There will be another opportunity tonight between 11 PM - 4 AM. Make sure you look towards the north! Viewing conditions won't be terrible, but there may be some clouds overhead overnight. The weather pattern remains rain-free with temperatures in the lower-70s around 1 AM (peak time).

A geomagnetic storm is the culprit for the Northern Lights. This occurs when there is exchange of energy from solar wind into Earth's magnetosphere. These solar storms produce clouds of electrically charged particles that can collide with Earth and get trapped in Earth's magnetic field. Essentially, we see molecules in Earth's atmosphere colliding with particles from the sun and are focused over the north and south poles! They can appear in different colors because different gases give off different colors of light.

