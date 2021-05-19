Tracking Temperatures...

We are over halfway through the month of May and so far, temperatures have been anything but consistent. On the first day of the month, the high temperature recorded in the Baltimore area was 69° THEN... the next day, we were in the mid-80s. On May 8th, we topped out one degree shy of 60°, which is a little over 10° below normal. So far, there have been 6 days with temperatures in the 60s, 6 days with temperatures in th2e 70s, and 5 days with highs 80° or higher.

The warming trend continues through the end of the work week and into the weekend where temperatures will flirt with 90°. There will be continue dry time as well so hopefully your pools are open because it's about to feel more like summer!

