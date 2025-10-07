Tracking soon-to-be Jerry

The end of hurricane season is a little over a month away and I am keeping a watchful eye on a cluster of showers and storms in the central Atlantic basin! This system could be our 10th named storm of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season. It is becoming more organized and has a very high chance of developing into a Tropical Depression in the next day or so! It will be close to the Leeward Islands later this week.

The next name up on the Atlantic hurricane list is Jerry!

