Tracking More T-storms Today...

It has been a very active few days across the state of Maryland and unfortunately, the threat for severe weather continues today. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the viewing area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5). Due to fact that there could be some sunshine present ahead of the cold front, additional heating may spark an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm through the mid-afternoon hours. The biggest threats once again will be potentially strong damaging winds gusts and large-sized hail with periods of heavy rainfall. The flood threat will be low.

There will be a shift in the winds once the cold front clears the area this evening... winds will veer out of the northwest which will allow cooler and less humid air to filter into the region. Wind gusts may range between 20-30 mph at times through tonight. This will help drop temperatures down into the mid and upper-40s for most by daybreak Thursday, which is around average for this time of year. It will feel noticeably chillier compared to recent evenings so you will need the jacket if you're heading out the door!

Thursday, we will get a break from the warmth and humidity as high pressure builds in on the backside of the cold front. Temperatures will feel more crisp and there will be more sunshine!

Don't put the rain gear away just yet... model guidance is leaning towards additional shower chances on the horizon!

#Staytuned