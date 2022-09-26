Tracking Ian

The topics continue to keep rolling as we close out the month of September as Ian, our ninth named Atlantic storm, is expected to make landfall on the western coast of Florida.

As of the time of writing this article, Ian is a tropical storm that is intensifying as winds are now up to 60 mph.

The storm itself is a bit disorganized but there is organized circulation and now seeing convection building up around the center. Ian is moving at a decent pace to the northwest and will enter the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico by late Tuesday. This will allow for even more storm building and intensification as it treks to the Gulf Coast.

When looking at the storm path, Ian's intensity will reach a category four and hit major hurricane status as it gets closer to Florida. One thing that does benefit a lot of the Florida coast is that Ian will weaken as it moves close to land. Once it gets on to land and begins moving up to the Florida-Georgia state line, it begins to weaken back to a tropical storm.

From there, the track becomes a little more uncertain as the models have Ian progressing north but not clear on where it will track.

The weather models like Ian moving through Georgia but then begin to diverge. Some like it going a little further inland while some have it riding closer to the eastern seaboard. This could mean quite a few different things for Maryland, but one thing that is for sure clouds will begin to filter in and then later on rain will as well. Time will tell as to what Ian will do when moving up north.

You can be sure to prepare in case Ian does create issues for Maryland by keeping up with the latest forecast and having a plan to ensure the safety of your family.