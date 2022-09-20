Tracking Fiona

Fiona is now a major category 3 hurricane and it is approaching the Turks and Caicos Islands. This storm has maximum sustained winds of about 115 mph and it is moving to the north-northwest at 10 mph. Life-threatening flash flooding is still occurring in Puerto Rico and across parts of the Dominican Republic.

Additional strengthening is anticipated over the next few days. It is expected to gain category 4 status (130-156 mph winds) later tonight or early Wednesday morning.

A well-timed cold front will help steer Fiona to the north-northeast later this week. Most computer models keep Fiona away from the mainland due to this cold front. Rough surf is still possible along the east coast later this week. Be mindful of that if you're heading to Ocean City this weekend.

