Top 5 coldest inaugurations

WASHINGTON D.C. — Today is Inauguration Day! Here is a look at the top five coldest traditional Inaugurations in Washington D.C. since records began in 1871. According to the National Weather Service, these are based on the 12 PM observed temperatures in Washington D.C. Reagan is in the lead with a a temperature reading of 7° on January 20,1985. Grant's inauguration comes in second with a temperature of 16° on March 4, 1873. The inaugurations of Kennedy, Cleveland, Carter, and Obama all saw temperatures in the 20s around noon. Normally, for a January inauguration, the high temperature is 45° with a low of 30°.

Cold Weather Advisories will be in effect from 7 PM tonight through 10 AM Tuesday as temperatures will drop into the single digits with sub-zero wind chills. Wind chill values could drop as low as -5° near the BWI Airport. Now is the time to prepare your pipes and protect your pets. Check on family, friends, and neighbors who are most vulnerable, such as the elderly and young children.

Here are some tips on ways you can tackle the dangerous cold to keep you and your loved ones safe.

