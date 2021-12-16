Watch
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Too warm for snow but where's the rain?

Posted at 10:27 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 10:27:38-05

The temperatures may be above normal for this time of the year but the rainfall is most certainly not.

In fact, rainfall is below normal at -1.76". The rainfall for the month should be at 1.89" and we have only received a skimpy 0.13".

Rainfall Stats.jpg

We've had more dry days than wet days this month with 13 dry and only 2 days with rain, 0.01 on December 10th and 0.12 on December 11th....seriously, nothing to write home about.

Have You Seen The Rain.jpg

The next chance for rain is late tonight, tomorrow and Saturday. With that said, rain totals will be low with up to a 0.10" possible each day.

Future Rainfall.jpg

Stay tuned!

#staytuned
@LynetteWMAR
https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018