Too warm for snow but where's the rain?

The temperatures may be above normal for this time of the year but the rainfall is most certainly not.

In fact, rainfall is below normal at -1.76". The rainfall for the month should be at 1.89" and we have only received a skimpy 0.13".

Lynette Charles

We've had more dry days than wet days this month with 13 dry and only 2 days with rain, 0.01 on December 10th and 0.12 on December 11th....seriously, nothing to write home about.

The next chance for rain is late tonight, tomorrow and Saturday. With that said, rain totals will be low with up to a 0.10" possible each day.

