Today is a gift...

Posted at 9:17 AM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 09:48:52-04

That is why it's called the present!

July is almost over and we have been blessed with a wonderful gift.....comfy and cooler temps!

Lows this morning are in the 50s & 60s which is 5-11 degrees cooler than 24 hours ago.

Current Temps.jpg

Not only are the temperatures lower but the dew points are lower too....in the 50s!

Dew Points.jpg

Hence, it feeling so comfortable and not humid & sticky.

Enjoy today and tomorrow!

By the end of the weekend into next week, the refreshing weather will give way for the return of the heat, humidity and the chance for showers/storms.

7 DAY.jpg

Stay tuned!

https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather

