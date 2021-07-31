Today is 10/10!

Today is going to feel and look spectacular! We have dew points that are going to stay in the 50s, coupled with dry air flowing into the region, with some sunshine! High temperatures will be unseasonably cool, in the mid-80s...which I am certainly not complaining about!

We start to switch gears heading into Sunday. Cloud cover increases in density during the morning hours as a low pressure system rides up through the Carolinas and into the Mid-Atlantic region. Models indicate that the heaviest rain will be focused south and east of I-95. There is the potential for isolated flooding so make sure to exercise caution if you plan to travel Sunday afternoon/evening.

Models are projecting rainfall amounts to range between .50-1.5" by Sunday night. Higher amounts are possible depending on the exact track of the low pressure system. The farther north it creeps, the more rain is expected across our southern counties.

