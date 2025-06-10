It's almost time to turn up the heat again...

BALTIMORE — Meteorologists use the term dew point because it represents the amount of moisture in the air. It's the actual temperature where the air becomes saturated... where water vapor will condense into a liquid (dew, clouds, fog, etc.). A higher dew point means more moisture in the air, which is the reason why it feels muggy and uncomfortable, especially during the warm summer months.

Meteorologists often use these benchmarks:

Below 55°: Dry

55-60°: Comfortable

60-65°: Sticky

65-70°: Uncomfortable

70°+: Very humid

Hair is very absorbent— meaning it soaks up the water from the air when humidity is on the higher end of the scale. Hair is made of keratin bonds that can break, bend, or lift when moisture enters the hair shaft. This can cause the hair to swell unevenly, creating the frizzy look that we all love...(not)! When temperatures rise into the mid-80s, and dew points range in the low to mid-60s, it means you'll need the extra spritz of hairspray to try to control the frizz! The moisture content in the atmosphere will decrease throughout the afternoon as the cold front swings through the region.

Humidity will remain low on Wednesday, giving us a more pleasant feel! Don't get used to it though...

We are looking at another hot and humid finish to the work week. Temperatures in the Baltimore area could touch 90° for the first time this year on Thursday and Friday! Dew points will range in the mid to upper-60s, which will make it feel more uncomfortable. Thursday has the potential to be the warmest day of the year thus far in the Baltimore area, with a high of 92°! The last time temperatures hit 90° was back on August 28th, 2024. So far, the warmest day of the year at BWI was 89° on June 4th.

Long-range computer models indicate dew point values will hover in the sticky territory throughout the weekend.

