Thursday's Thunderstorm Timeline

Tomorrow is the day where you want to keep and eye to the sky and remain weather aware! A potent cold front will march towards the area Thursday, bringing the potential for strong-severe thunderstorms across central Maryland. The Storm Prediction center has placed the majority of the area in a Slight risk (yellow color: level 2/5). The cold front will produce an organized line of showers and storms in the evening, which may contain damaging wind gusts, hail, and even an isolated tornado. It looks like there will be a good amount of instability and vertical wind shear present (change of wind directions with height).

Showers and some embedded thunderstorms will be possible ahead of the cold front during the afternoon hours before the main line of convection moves in. The window for severe weather looks to be between 4 PM - 10 PM.

Outside of the showers and storms that we see, winds will be rather gusty ahead of the cold front. Southerly wind gusts up to 40-45 mph is expected, so do not be surprised if a Wind Advisory is issued for tomorrow. Winds of this strength could knock down some tree limbs and create a few power outages. These southerly winds will help temperatures top out around 15° above normal, in the low to mid-70s. If you haven't done so already, now is the time to take down any outdoor Easter decorations and to secure loose furniture on your deck/patio.

Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts/warning information! Now is the time to identify a safe place in your home and to make a plan before severe weather strikes!

