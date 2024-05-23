Tracking thunderstorms on this Thursday. Showers and sub-severe thunderstorms may arrive around mid-morning ahead of the cold front. The clouds and rain this morning could suppress instability levels midday through the afternoon hours. If there is enough sunshine and heating, the atmosphere could become more unstable leading to a few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms late-afternoon through the evening hours. Damaging winds and large-sized hail will be the top concerns, which is why the Storm Prediction Center has placed central Maryland and much of the Mid-Atlantic under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5).

It looks like Baltimore will experience an active weather pattern of showers and thunderstorms during Memorial Day weekend. There is the chance of a few strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon and evening as a disturbance builds into the region from the Ohio Valley. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas to the south of the metro under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5). Top threats: damaging winds & hail.

It will feel warm and sticky on Sunday, but it will be less active than Saturday. There is another round of potentially strong to severe storms on Memorial Day as a strong cold front swings through later in the day. This may impact any outdoor cook-out plans that you have. The timing is still uncertain, so stick with Maryland's Most Accurate Weather team for future updates.

