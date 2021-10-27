Thinking cool thoughts?

On October 28th, 2011, a Nor'easter originated off the Carolina coast at night and gained strength as it traveled northeastward up the Eastern Seaboard. This system generated heavy rain, snow, and strong winds across the Mid-Atlantic region on October 29th, 2011. This storm system brought heavy wet snowfall to not just the Mid-Atlantic, but across New England as well. Many snowfall records were broken! 11.6" of snow was measured in Frostburg, 11.5" in Sabillasville and up to 8" in some spots across north central MD...especially along the Mason Dixon line. This was a situation where elevation greatly determined snowfall amounts. According to NOAA, about 86% of the northeast had snow cover that averaged more than 4" deep. Here are some snowfall totals recorded from this winter storm event.

WMAR

WMAR

This historic snowstorm also led to plenty of transportation delays, slippery roadways, and downed trees/branches which brought some power lines down. This knocked out electricity for hundreds of Marylanders.

We do not have snow in the forecast on Friday (the 29th) but we do have plenty of rain and wind in store for the end of the work week. A strong low pressure system will move into the region from the Ohio Valley and may bring potentially heavy rainfall to Maryland. The National Weather Service has already issued a Coastal Flood Watch for Anne Arundel county from Friday morning - Saturday morning. Above normal tides of 2-3 ft are possible which may lead to tidal flooding in low-lying areas.

WMAR

#StayTuned #StaySafe

#StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX