The Valentine's Day winter storm of 2007

Let's go back in time to the winter storm that impacted Maryland on Valentine's Day 16 years ago. A winter storm intensified off the southeast coast on February 12th - 14th, 2007. This storm system produced wintry precipitation across central Maryland from February 12th through the early morning hours of February 14th, which accumulated quickly. The image below shows the low pressure system reaching the Delmarva Peninsula by 7 AM on February 14th.

(Photo credit: NOAA, DOC Daily Weather Maps Series)

There was a very large range of snow and sleet totals. Snow totals ranged between 1 - 9". The mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain created a very thick layer of ice (.10-.30"). Freezing rain was more of an issue across southern Maryland. Trees and power lines were covered with ice leading to over 100,000 power outages. There were several roadways closed due to downed trees and power lines. These conditions lead to dozens of minor car accidents and school closings for the majority of the week. It took road crews longer time to clear sidewalks and roadways as they were not able to handle such heavy precipitation. Thankfully, no injuries or deaths were reported from this winter storm. However, restaurants and florists reported reduced Valentine's Day sales due to the hazardous road conditions.

(Photo credit: NOAA)

Here is what we have in store for your Valentine's Day this year! It will be bright and beautiful with plenty of sunshine and above average temperatures, in the mid to upper-50s during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be between 10-15° above normal for this time of year.

If you have dinner plans with that special someone in the evening, temperatures will still remain mild, in the low-50s with clouds gradually increasing.

Happy Valentine's Day!

