The tropics come back to life

MARYLAND — If you step outside, the cooler air along with the trees changing colors is very much a taste of fall but the tropics especially the tropical ocean basins are still primed for tropical activity.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas of interest just off the Atlantic coast where water temperatures are still warm.

WMAR

One area of interest, closest to the Mid-Atlantic, has a high chance of tropical development to become a tropical depression within the next few days.

The other area of interest, just north of Puerto Rico, has a low chance of tropical development given the environmental conditions surrounding it.

For the area of interest closer to the Mid-Atlantic, it's track will be one to keep an eye out for given it's proximity.

WMAR

When looking at the the computer models, there is a strong consensus that it will turn north and move towards the New England region most likely missing us but it could end up picking up our winds as it passes by. The winds would not be damaging but they could end up being a nuisance over the end of the week/weekend.

We will be keeping a close eye on these areas as the week continues to see what it means for Maryland so be sure to stay tuned!