Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

The tropics come back to life

Despite getting close to the end of the hurricane season, a few areas of interest have popped up again...
TROPICAL OUTLOOK.PNG
WMAR
TROPICAL OUTLOOK.PNG
SPAGHETTI PLOTS.PNG
Posted at 2:54 PM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 14:54:16-04

MARYLAND — If you step outside, the cooler air along with the trees changing colors is very much a taste of fall but the tropics especially the tropical ocean basins are still primed for tropical activity.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas of interest just off the Atlantic coast where water temperatures are still warm.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK.PNG

One area of interest, closest to the Mid-Atlantic, has a high chance of tropical development to become a tropical depression within the next few days.

The other area of interest, just north of Puerto Rico, has a low chance of tropical development given the environmental conditions surrounding it.

For the area of interest closer to the Mid-Atlantic, it's track will be one to keep an eye out for given it's proximity.

SPAGHETTI PLOTS.PNG

When looking at the the computer models, there is a strong consensus that it will turn north and move towards the New England region most likely missing us but it could end up picking up our winds as it passes by. The winds would not be damaging but they could end up being a nuisance over the end of the week/weekend.

We will be keeping a close eye on these areas as the week continues to see what it means for Maryland so be sure to stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018