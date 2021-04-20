Watch
The tale of two seasons....

Posted at 9:07 AM, Apr 20, 2021
It will feel like Spring today but it will feel more like Winter on Thursday!

Highs today will rise to the low to mid 70s.

On the other hand, highs on Thursday will struggle to make it to the mid 50s after starting in the low to mid 30s.

A powerful cold front that is bringing snow to the middle of the Nation will continue to track East, dropping snow in it's wake.

Central Maryland won't receive snow, but we will receive the cold air on the back side of the cold front.

The cold air will be short-lived. Highs on Friday will rebound back to seasonal temperatures.....the mid 60s.

We are inching our way closer and closer to 70 degrees, which is the average high by the end of April.

Stay tuned!

