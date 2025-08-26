Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

The sixth named storm of the season!

Fernand is continuing to weaken...
Good Morning Maryland Tuesday Weather - Stevie Daniels
Good Morning Maryland Tuesday Weather - Stevie Daniels
fernand.jpg
Posted

The sixth named storm formed in the Atlantic on August 23rd, and it is continuing to move northeast into the open Atlantic waters. Tropical Storm Fernand may pick up the pace over the next day or so, but is weakening and will likely become post-tropical within the next 24 hours. This means it will lose its tropical characteristics and will no longer be a well-organized structured system.

Most of the activity typically occurs between mid-August through mid-October. The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is around September 10th! Low wind shear, more moisture in the atmosphere, and warm ocean water temperatures will support well-organized systems in the Atlantic basin during late-summer/early-fall. The Atlsntic hurricane season runs through the end of November.

activity.jpg

The next name up on the 2025 Atlantic hurricane name list is Gabrielle!

HURRICANE.jpg

#StevieDanielsWX #Fernand

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft