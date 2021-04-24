Watch
The Return of Rain...

A bit of a soaker...
Posted at 8:24 PM, Apr 23, 2021
last updated 2021-04-23 20:24:48-04

I know we are all ready for the weekend! Are you eager to get those outdoor chores done? The first half of Saturday will be dry with morning sunshine! Clouds will gradually drift in midday from southwest to northeast, ahead of a low-pressure system. Rain arrives around dinnertime and will become more widespread as the evening goes on. Lingering showers will turn more scattered in nature after midnight, eventually tapering off by 7 AM Sunday as the core of the energy moves offshore.

Model outputs are showing rainfall amounts between .50-1.00" for most areas across central Maryland when it's all said and done. We are nearing the end of April, and we are still below average in the rainfall department. We have only had 10 days with measurable rain this month...equaling 1.41". Once this system exits, we have a chance of nearing the average number of rainfall for the month: 2.25".

We will have to wait and see!

#Staytuned

