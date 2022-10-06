The rain is going away!

The remnants of Ian and a coastal low pressure system, kept the showery, cloudy, windy, and cooler weather around since the end of last week! We kicked off October with below normal high temperatures, in the low-60s. Temperatures really took a tumble earlier this week, with highs only hitting 55° both Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures were 18° below normal! Temperatures recovered a bit into the mid-60s Wednesday, but that is still 7° below average for this time of year.

We are making our way through early October and rainfall totals have been adding up. So far, 3.51" of rain was measured at the Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall airport since October 1st. We are already near the monthly average rainfall amount of 3.94". The first day of the month, rainfall totals added up to 0.66". A little over 0.75" of rain was recorded on the second day. The day we received the most amount of rain was on Tuesday the 4th (1.23"). Thankfully, flooding was not a major issue for central Maryland during this time.

Over the past 6 days, there was little to no sun. That changes today...get excited because glorious sunshine FINALLY returns!

Temperatures will be notably warmer today and tomorrow, in the mid-70s. It will feel so wonderful outside, so you better enjoy it before temperatures take a tumble this weekend.

