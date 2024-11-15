Watch Now
The November Full Beaver Moon

The final supermoon of 2024...
WMAR
BALTIMORE — Get your telescopes ready! The final supermoon of 2024 occurs tonight at 4:29 PM EST! A supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with its closest approach to our planet. Due to the motion of earth and the moon around the sun, the moon could appear 14% bigger and 30% brighter than usual. This is known as November's Beaver Moon! November is the time when beavers prepare their dams and food supply for the cold winter season.

Good news! Clouds will gradually clear through the evening, making for better viewing conditions to see the illuminated supermoon in the sky!

EVENING.jpg

