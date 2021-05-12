The Names Are Released!

Here are the tropical storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Basin released by the international committee of the World Meteorological Organization! The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on Tuesday, June 1st and ends November 30th. The peak of Hurricane Season is late August-September.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season was extremely active. We went through the entire list of tropical cyclone names and had to resort to the Greek Alphabet. In the event that more than 21 named storms occur this year, names will be taken from this supplemental list approved by the World Meteorological Organization in lieu of the Greek Alphabet.

LYNX

We will have to wait and see how active this hurricane season will be!

#Staytuned