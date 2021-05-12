Watch
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

The Names Are Released!

2021 Atlantic Season
items.[0].image.alt
LYNX
NAMES.PNG
Posted at 10:56 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 10:56:04-04

Here are the tropical storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Basin released by the international committee of the World Meteorological Organization! The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on Tuesday, June 1st and ends November 30th. The peak of Hurricane Season is late August-September.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season was extremely active. We went through the entire list of tropical cyclone names and had to resort to the Greek Alphabet. In the event that more than 21 named storms occur this year, names will be taken from this supplemental list approved by the World Meteorological Organization in lieu of the Greek Alphabet.

LIST.PNG

We will have to wait and see how active this hurricane season will be!

#Staytuned

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018