The Magic of March

Lots to look forward to...
WMAR
Posted at 11:00 AM, Mar 02, 2022
Can you believe Meteorological Spring has sprung? At the beginning of the month, average daily lows start off at 30° and the daily average maximum temperature should be in the lower-50s. At the end of the month on the 31st, the average high temperature increases to 60° with an average low of 38°. The average rainfall for the month of March is just over 4" with 2.80" of snow. We will have to wait and see what Mother Nature brings us this month!

Now that March has arrived, we have three holidays to look forward to this month! St. Patrick's Day is in 15 days, Astronomical Spring begins on the 20th, and Maryland Day is just 23 days away! Memorial Day is 89 days away and there are 124 days until Independence Day...we both know the 4th of July will be here before we know it. Let the countdown begin!!

