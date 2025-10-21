The magic of a hurricane

Ever wonder how hurricanes form? Meteorologist Stevie Daniels breaks down the step-by-step process— from a cluster of thunderstorms over warm tropical waters to a full-blown hurricane— and explains why understanding them is key to protecting lives and property.
Key ingredients that create hurricanes:
-Warm ocean waters (at least 80°F)
-Moist air rising and creating thunderstorms
-Low win shear giving the storm more time to organize
-The Coriolis effect helps the hurricane spin
The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1st and runs through the end of November.
