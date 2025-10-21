Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

The magic of a hurricane

Science with Stevie...
Science with Stevie: Magic of a hurricane
Science with Stevie: Magic of a hurricane
science.jpg
Posted

Ever wonder how hurricanes form? Meteorologist Stevie Daniels breaks down the step-by-step process— from a cluster of thunderstorms over warm tropical waters to a full-blown hurricane— and explains why understanding them is key to protecting lives and property.

Key ingredients that create hurricanes:

-Warm ocean waters (at least 80°F)
-Moist air rising and creating thunderstorms
-Low win shear giving the storm more time to organize
-The Coriolis effect helps the hurricane spin

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1st and runs through the end of November.

#StevieDanielsWX #SciencewithStevie

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft