The last full supermoon of 2025!

BALTIMORE — Alright stargazers, Meteorologist Stevie Daniels says the last of three back-to-back supermoons of 2025 will peak this evening! December's full moon is known as the "cold moon" and it will reach peak illumination at 6:14 PM. It's a supermoon because it will reach its closest point to earth at the same time it becomes full. This will make it appear 14% larger and 30% brighter!

Viewing conditions will be great! A few clouds will hover overhead while the golden moon lights up the night sky! Keep in mind, it will feel quite cold with temperatures quickly falling below freezing by 8 PM!

