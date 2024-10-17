Watch Now
The Hunter's Supermoon

The biggest and brightest supermoon of 2024!
The largest and brightest supermoon of 2024 will peak this morning at 7:26 EDT! The Hunter's Supermoon is the third of four supermoons of 2024 and will be about 221,938 miles away from earth! It can appear up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than the average full moon as it will be within at least 90% of its perigee (moon's closest point to Earth in its orbit).

The full moon that follows the Harvest moon was named the "Hunter's Moon" as it marked the beginning of hunting season, signaling to hunters to prepare for the approaching colder weather.

#StevieDanielsWX #HuntersSupermoon #Moon

