The Heat is On!

The heat and humidity will be the major story this week. Dangerous heat index values in the triple digits are expected Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s with dew point temperatures in the low-70s. This will allow it to feel like 100° Wednesday and 105° Thursday. We are not expected to break any record highs over the next few days. The record high for Wednesday (102°) and Thursday (104°) were set back in 1930.

I would not be surprised if Heat Advisories were issued on Thursday as we have a heat index value of 105° expected. Heat is the #1 weather-related killer globally. Heat indices between 90-105° could lead to fatigue, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Heat Advisories can also be issued during a multi-day heat wave...which is what we have in store for the rest of the week and weekend. The 90s are sticking around!

We won't feel much relief from the heat and humidity over the next several days. The humidity decreases a bit after a cold front moves through Thursday, BUT it will feel like 101° for the start of the weekend.

Here are some heat safety tips:

Stay cool Maryland!

