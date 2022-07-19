Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

The Heat is On!

The 90s aren't going anywhere...
Good Morning Maryland Weather
Posted at 6:03 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 06:28:44-04

The heat and humidity will be the major story this week. Dangerous heat index values in the triple digits are expected Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s with dew point temperatures in the low-70s. This will allow it to feel like 100° Wednesday and 105° Thursday. We are not expected to break any record highs over the next few days. The record high for Wednesday (102°) and Thursday (104°) were set back in 1930.

HEAT2.JPG
HEAT1.JPG

I would not be surprised if Heat Advisories were issued on Thursday as we have a heat index value of 105° expected. Heat is the #1 weather-related killer globally. Heat indices between 90-105° could lead to fatigue, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Heat Advisories can also be issued during a multi-day heat wave...which is what we have in store for the rest of the week and weekend. The 90s are sticking around!

HEAT3.JPG
highs.JPG

We won't feel much relief from the heat and humidity over the next several days. The humidity decreases a bit after a cold front moves through Thursday, BUT it will feel like 101° for the start of the weekend.

HEAT5.JPG

Here are some heat safety tips:

HEAT 6.JPG

Stay cool Maryland!

#StevieDanielsWX

www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
Instagram: stevie_daniels_

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018