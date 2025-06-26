The heat dome dominates

Heat is the number one weather-related killer globally! The bubble of high pressure has been centered across the eastern half of the country and continues to bring intense heat and humidity to many cities. Heat domes essentially are high pressure systems that trap hot air over a particular region, which leads to multiple days with excessive heat. High pressure systems cause the air to sink and compress, ultimately warming the air at the surface. When this occurs, it limits cloud formation, further intensifying the level of heat in an area. Stagnant weather is associated with heat domes as well, providing little to no wind. Heat is cumulative, so prolonged heat stress during the day and night can lead to greater overall impacts on the body.

It got progressively hotter each day this week! June 25th was officially the hottest day of 2025 thus far! The high temperature was 99°, tying the previous record high set back in 1997.

Seven days with temperatures in the 90s since June 1st

Today (June 26th) will mark day six of the ongoing heatwave

Since June 1st, there have been 14 days with temperatures more than three degrees above average.

Last year in 2024, there were 12 days with temperatures at or above 90° from June 1st - June 26th

The average number of 90°+ days each summer at the BWI airport is 28, based on the 30-year climate normal period (1991-2020).

