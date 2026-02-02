The Groundhog's Phil-osophy

Happy Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil will make his annual weather prediction this morning based on if he sees his shadow or not. The Groundhog Phil-osophy states that if he sees his shadow, he has predicted six more weeks of winter. If he does NOT see his shadow, we can get ready for an early spring. Historically, he is more likely to see his shadow. Phil has now seen his shadow 109 times since predictions begin in 1886. There are 10 years of data missing.

Spring begins on March 20th whether Phil sees his shadow or not. On this Groundhog Day, you can expect sunny skies with a slight temperature rise! Temperatures will approach the freezing mark this afternoon. Baltimore has seen nine straight days with sub-freezing temperatures!

Please know that Punxsutawney Phil is NOT a Meteorologist! Phil's accuracy rate is less than 40%.

