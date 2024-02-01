The Groundhog Day Phil-osophy

Tomorrow, Punxsutawney Phil will make his annual weather prediction based on if he sees his shadow or not— a longer-lasting winter or an early spring. The Groundhog Phil-osophy states that if he sees his shadow and returns to his burrow, he has predicted six more weeks of winter. If he does NOT see his shadow, spring will arrive early.

Historically, he is more likely to see his shadow. Last year, Phil saw his shadow. Phil has now seen his shadow 107 times and has not seen his shadow 19 times from 1887-2023. There are 10 years with missing data.

IMPORTANT: Punxsutawney Phil is NOT a Meteorologist! Phil's accuracy rate is only around 40%.

The Vernal equinox will still occur on March 19th, 2024 at 11:06 PM EST. This marks the first official day of spring no matter if Phil sees his shadow or not. Stick with Maryland's Most Accurate Weather Team for the most accurate weather information for central Maryland!

Here is a glance at this year's Groundhog Day forecast for central Maryland:

wmar

#StevieDanielsWX #GroundhogDay

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_