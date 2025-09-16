The great leaf show

Can you believe Autumn is only 6 days away?! The Autumnal equinox occurs on Monday, September 22nd at 2:19 PM Eastern Daylight time. It's almost SWEATA WEATHA season!

The weather plays a huge role in the fall color display...

- Cool nights and sunny days = vibrant display

- Drought stress, heavy rain, gusty winds, and frost = shorten display

Leaves in the spring and summer are green, thanks to chlorophyll. The chlorophyll production slows down when the days shorten and the nights get colder. This allows maples to glow bright red and hickories shine golden yellow!

Keep in mind, elevation matters! It is usually cooler in the mountains out in western MD, which is the reason why they tend to see color changes earlier than the Baltimore metro. The color "front" typically starts in the mountains out west then marches eastward! Historically, western Maryland typically sees the brightest colors during the first half of October, while peak color in central Maryland arrives during the end of October or early November. Estimated peak color time is later for areas east of I-95 and along the Eastern Shore.

So, if you're looking for the best weekend to leaf-peep here in central Maryland- circle that first week of November on your calendar!

