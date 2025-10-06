Set your alarms! Tonight, at 11:47 PM the full Hunter's Moon will grace the skies! Overall, viewing conditions will be decent for viewing the full moon as skies will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping into the mid-60s later tonight.

WMAR

Fun fact...October's full moon gets its name from old farming and hunting traditions. Hunters used the moonlight to track their prey and stock up for the winter. The Hunter's Moon is also the first supermoon of the year. This means it will be at or near its closest approach to earth in it's monthly orbit. Because of its proximity, it will appear 30% brighter and up to 14% larger compared to a typical new moon.

#StevieDanielsWX #HuntersMoon

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_