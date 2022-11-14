The frigid air surges forward

BALTIMORE — Sunday was quite a change from both Friday and Saturday as we saw temperatures go from the 70s to struggling to hold in the 50s for daytime highs. Unfortunately, if you are a warm weather lover this week will not be your friend as we have cold air being reinforced throughout the week.

Monday will start off as a day that will struggle to even get close to 50 degrees in our area thanks to that cold air that continues to settle in over top of us. Winds will begin to pick up on Tuesday thanks to a weather system that will bring in some very cold rain and snow to the higher elevations. Once that clears through the temperatures continue to drop down a bit more.

The temperatures will struggle to hang in the mid 40s as we see another reinforcing push of cold air from another Canadian high pressure system moving in. It will set us up for one of those days that look warm but have bitter feel to them. We will have to ensure to be ready to brace for this cold as the temperatures do not look to improve as we head into the weekend.

